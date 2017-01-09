Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Quest Means Business
BMW executive on Mexico plant: We're still committed to U.S. production
Automakers are feeling pressure from President-elect Trump to keep car production in the United States. CNN's Richard Quest spoke with Ian Robertson, head of sales and marketing at BMW, about the company's plans for a new plant in Mexico.
02:56
BMW executive on Mexico plant: We're still committed to U.S. production
05:33
Rudy Giuliani: Cyberterrorism is 'a national security menace'
03:52
IMF Chief Christine Lagarde 'frustrated' by gender pay gap
02:28
Ukraine has a 'crisis of trust'
04:08
Playboy Mansion on the market for $200 million
01:31
Countdown to China's market meltdown
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
