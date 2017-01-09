Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

BMW executive on Mexico plant: We're still committed to U.S. production

Automakers are feeling pressure from President-elect Trump to keep car production in the United States. CNN's Richard Quest spoke with Ian Robertson, head of sales and marketing at BMW, about the company's plans for a new plant in Mexico.

