Transition of Power
Legal experts: Trump's business plan falls short
by Jon Sarlin, Laurie Frankel
@CNNMoney
President-elect Donald Trump is keeping ownership of his businesses while handing management over to his adult sons. Legal experts, including the government ethics chief, have slammed Trump's plan.
