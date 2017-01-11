Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Transition of Power

Government ethics chief blasts Trump on business separation plan

The director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter M. Shaub had strong words for President-elect Donald Trump and his plan to avoid business conflicts of interest. At a Brookings Institution event, he called the plan "wholly inadequate."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular