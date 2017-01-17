Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Davos

Chinese president's Davos globalization speech in 2 mins

In the first speech by a Chinese president at the exclusive World Economic Forum in Davos, Xi Jinping provided a strong defense of globalization.

