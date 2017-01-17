Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Davos

Dow CEO: Trump should use any tool in trade negotiations

Dow CEO and Head of Trump's Manufacturing Council Andrew Liveris tells Richard Quest how every available tool needs to be used to create fairer trade in the future.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular