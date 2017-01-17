Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Davos

UBS Head: Britain chose a 'hard Brexit'

UBS Chairman Axel Weber tells Richard Quest how the global company will handle Britain's withdrawal from the EU, and that the fate of the the UK economy is dependent on the whole world, not just Europe.

