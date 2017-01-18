Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Davos

Canada's trade minister on NAFTA: We need a 'win-win situation'

François-Philippe Champagne tells Richard Quest that the US's biggest trading partner is open to a review of NAFTA, and why the neighboring countries have a a very integrated economy.

