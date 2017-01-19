Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

U.S. + International
Davos

Lagarde: We have to make sure everyone benefits from globalization

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde tells Richard Quest that there are many positive aspects to globalization and that it's raised millions out of poverty.

