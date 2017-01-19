Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The Business of Guns

Kalashnikov USA to sell American-made guns in February

Kalashnikov USA says it will start selling guns manufactured in its Florida factory this February. The company initially said it would sell American-made guns in 2015, but manufacturing problems delayed sales.

