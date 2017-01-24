Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

China's TPP alternative

Former President Barack Obama called the TPP a chance for America to write the rules of trade for the 21st Century. But President Donald Trump is using a different playbook.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular