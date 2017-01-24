Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Sean Spicer won't say what the unemployment rate is

At Monday's press conference, White House Press Secretary refused to say what the unemployment rate is. He says President Trump is not focused on statistics but on whether Americans are doing better.

