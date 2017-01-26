Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall

President Donald Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

