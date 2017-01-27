Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

GOP governor: Keep this part of Obamacare

Some Republicans, like Michigan's Gov. Rick Snyder, are against a complete repeal of Obamacare and want to keep the medicaid expansion provision alive. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular