American Opportunity
Ford CEO: 'We don't support' Trump's travel ban
Ford CEO Mark Fields says he still has confidence in President Donald Trump's economic plans, but says the executive order denying entrance of many immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations is "against our core values as a company."
