Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Ford CEO: 'We don't support' Trump's travel ban

Ford CEO Mark Fields says he still has confidence in President Donald Trump's economic plans, but says the executive order denying entrance of many immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations is "against our core values as a company."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular