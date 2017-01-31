Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Who is..?

Who is Steve Bannon?

President Trump's chief strategist will sit on the National Security Council. But he was controversial long before that decision. Bannon used to run the far-right web site Breitbart News.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular