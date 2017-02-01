Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Arab-American business owners: We create jobs & wealth

Immigrant business owners in Dearborn, Michigan say they've lived the American dream: supporting their families while enriching their community. Now, they say President Trump's immigration ban makes them feel unwelcome.

