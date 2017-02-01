Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

Lufthansa CEO: Airlines are the 'good guys of globalization'

In announcing a catering and maintenance partnership between Etihad and Lufthansa, both CEOs discuss how the aviation industry is adapting to Donald Trump's travel ban and a potential rethinking of Open Skies agreements.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular