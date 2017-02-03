Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Howard Schultz: A childhood in the projects inspired his ambition

Sports got Schultz out of poverty, but magic beans solidified that he would never return. Starbucks Chairman and CEO tells CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci how his American Dream started.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular