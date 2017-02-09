Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Emirates CEO: We contribute to the US economy

In an exclusive interview, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum tells Richard Quest how his company supports more than a million American jobs, and why he's not worried about Trump rolling back any open sky policies.

