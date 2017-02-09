Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand

Kellyanne Conway personally endorsed Ivanka Trump's clothing brand on Fox News, following the President's angry tweet in response to Nordstrom's decision not sell the fashion line in stores this fall.

