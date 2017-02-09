Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Kellyanne Conway: Go buy Ivanka's stuff

Senior adviser to President Trump Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and promoted the first daughter's merchandise after President Trump criticized Nordstrom for stopping the sale of Ivanka Trump's products.

