Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trumponomics

Trump meets with airline execs

President Donald Trump met with airline executives from Delta, United, Southwest and others to discuss regulations and jobs. He also complained that the US didn't take oil from the Middle East.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular