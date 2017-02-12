Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Andrew Sullivan: Trump "unstable, incapable of accepting reality"

In a rare TV appearance columnist Andrew Sullivan discusses tough questions about the President's behavior with CNN's Brian Stelter. The pioneering blogger, now a Contributing Editor for New York Magazine, questions Trump's mental health.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular