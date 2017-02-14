Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Inside Ford's giant China factory

The assembly line at Ford's huge plant in Hangzhou produces 40 vehicles an hour. The company's China CEO says he's optimistic about trade ties between the U.S. and China.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular