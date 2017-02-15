Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Russia's ban of supersize beer bottles hurts brewers
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Trumponomics
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Nasdaq in longest record streak since dotcom bubble
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Honeymoon: You, your spouse ... and 14 of your closest friends
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
'We are entrepreneurs, professors, scientists, artists'
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
$4 million Lamborghini supercars recalled after fires
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Trumponomics
Trump meets with retail industry leaders
by Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
In a meeting with retail CEOs, the president promised less regulation and simpler taxes, while taking a jab at H&R Block.
Related Videos
01:02
Trump meets with retail industry leaders
01:56
Trump meets with airline execs
01:04
Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall
Top Videos
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
02:26
Sean Spicer's tough start
02:51
Two hours. 28 tunnels. 9,000-feet high: America's only Amtrak train that goes from city to ski slope
03:06
Inside the world of women's tackle football
03:23
Arab-American business owners: We create jobs & wealth
01:43
White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
A 10% cash back card has arrived (see terms)
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
This 'bee' drone is a robotic flower pollinator
Trump starts making changes to Obamacare
Harrison Ford's plane involved in airliner mishap