CNNMoney Reports

Battle of the brands: Unilever vs. Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz says it will continue its pursuit of Unilever in what could be one of the biggest mergers of all time. The question is, what would a combined company look like? CNN's Richard Quest and Paul R. La Monica look at a battle of the brands.

