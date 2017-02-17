Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trump Inc.

China reverses Trump trademark decision. Is it an ethics problem?

Donald Trump fought for years, unsuccessfully, to trademark his name in China. Just before the election, China switched its position. Ethics experts are wondering if China wants something in return from the now President of the United States.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular