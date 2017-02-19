Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Carl Bernstein: Trump's attacks on the press 'more treacherous' than Nixon's

Brian Stelter and CNN political analyst, Carl Bernstein, discuss how President Trump singles out news outlets as the 'enemy'. Bernstein says that Trump's attacks on the press are 'more treacherous' than Nixon's.

