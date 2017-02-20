Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

And the world's biggest arms dealer is ...

Where do nations from every corner of the planet look when they want to increase their arsenals? To the United States, the world's largest arms exporter.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular