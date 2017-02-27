Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Ron Rivera on immigration, Trump and race in the NFL
by Abigail Brooks
@_abigailbrooks
Ron Rivera is a former NFL linebacker, the current coach of the Carolina Panthers — and the only Hispanic head coach in the league. He sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to talk immigration, leadership and race issues in football.
