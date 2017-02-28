Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain the swamp' pledge

President Donald Trump's renewed pledge to "drain the swamp" during his address to a joint session of Congress drew mixed reaction.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular