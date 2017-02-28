Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney World
Indian banker on Trump: Watching with 'a lot of concern'
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson of the State Bank of India, told CNN's Mallika Kapur that they are "watching, along with the rest of the world" the political and economic developments in the United States under new president Donald Trump.
