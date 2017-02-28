Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Shamed retail baron pays $450 million to protect pensions
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Trumponomics
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Signet shares plummet after discrimination claims surface
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Ex-FCC chairman worried over agency moves
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Schwab cuts online trade commissions ... again
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
In Arizona, the mandated use of E-Verify has had mixed results
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Trump's former Ferrari is heading to auction
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Kay and Jared jewelry chains face discrimination allegations
by Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
Sterling Jewelers, the company that owns Kay and Jared jewelry chains, has been accused of fostering a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees.
Related Videos
00:54
NY Fed president: Market sentiment improved under Trump
01:03
Kay and Jared jewelry chains face discrimination allegations
02:47
Trump: Twitter lets me bypass the media
01:28
The Malaysian business tycoon behind Trump Tower Vancouver
01:27
Jon Stewart tells media to stop whining
02:21
Kasich vows to defend Medicaid from GOP cuts
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Target has terrible holiday and warns of awful 2017
SpaceX to fly two space tourists around the moon in 2018
Former FCC chairman: Things are 'going the way I feared'