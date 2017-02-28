Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Kay and Jared jewelry chains face discrimination allegations

Sterling Jewelers, the company that owns Kay and Jared jewelry chains, has been accused of fostering a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular