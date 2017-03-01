Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

CNN: Whistleblower reveals passport fraud

Are Venezuelan passports falling into the wrong hands? In a CNN exclusive interview, a whistleblower reveals alarming allegations to CNN's Drew Griffin.

