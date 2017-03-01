Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump International Vancouver opens amidst protests

Don Jr. and Eric Trump were on hand to cut the ribbon on the new Trump International Condo and Hotel in Vancouver. The project has been controversial, with the mayor calling for the developer to remove the Trump name.

