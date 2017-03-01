Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump speech sends Dow above 21,000
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Trumponomics
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Oprah helps Weight Watchers but Nutrisystem thriving too
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Snapchat's $4 billion man
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Do you really need to invest in bonds?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
In Arizona, the mandated use of E-Verify has had mixed results
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
The world will have 43% more super-rich people by 2026
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Trump speech sends Dow above 21,000
The Dow topped the 21,000 level for the first time ever following Trump's address to Congress. The milestone comes barely a month after the Dow hit 20,000 for the first time.
Related Videos
03:43
Trump speech sends Dow above 21,000
00:49
Donald Trump: We'll build a 'great great wall'
00:34
Mixed reaction to Trump's 'drain the swamp' pledge
02:16
Review: 'Feud' is a smashing success
01:14
'Telephone terrorism' hits US Jewish centers
00:54
NY Fed president: Market sentiment improved under Trump
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick: I need to 'grow up'
Trump speech sends Dow zooming above 21,000 for first time
The real deal behind the 94 million Americans Trump says are out of work