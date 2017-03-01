Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump speech sends Dow above 21,000

The Dow topped the 21,000 level for the first time ever following Trump's address to Congress. The milestone comes barely a month after the Dow hit 20,000 for the first time.

