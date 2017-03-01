Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Trump Inc.
Ethics expert: Trump Tower Vancouver is an 'emoluments magnet'
by Jon Sarlin
@CNNMoney
The $360 million Trump Tower Vancouver is officially open for business and ethics experts fear the building is an opportunity for foreign governments to transfer cash to the president, potentially violating the constitution. Cristina Alesci reports.
Related Videos
02:58
Ethics expert: Trump Tower Vancouver is an 'emoluments magnet'
01:42
Trump International Vancouver opens amidst protests
01:28
The Malaysian business tycoon behind Trump Tower Vancouver
04:24
China's Trump trademark decision: Is it an ethics problem?
01:43
White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand
02:51
How much is the First Lady's 'brand' worth?
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
