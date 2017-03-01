Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trump Inc.

Ethics expert: Trump Tower Vancouver is an 'emoluments magnet'

The $360 million Trump Tower Vancouver is officially open for business and ethics experts fear the building is an opportunity for foreign governments to transfer cash to the president, potentially violating the constitution. Cristina Alesci reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular