Senator demands to see 'secret' Obamacare bill

Sen. Rand Paul (R) marched to the House side of the Capitol, knocked on a locked door and demanded to see a copy of the House's bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which he believed was being kept under lock and key.

