GM selling its European business in $2.3 billion deal

After years of losses and in the wake of Brexit, General Motors has sold its European arm which included Opel and Vauxhaull to French automaker PSA for $2.3 billion. This deal makes PSA the second largest European automaker behind Volkswagen.

