Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Nissan CEO: 'Quotas are indispensable' for diversity

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault-Nissan Alliance and Chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that he is "favorable to quotas" when it comes to diversity in the workplace.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular