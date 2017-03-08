Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney with Maggie Lake

State Street: Why we commissioned the Wall St. 'Fearless Girl'

CNNMoney's Maggie Lake talks with State Street's Lori Heinel about the importance of diversity on corporate boards and in leadership positions. "What more iconic symbol than to put a young girl as a symbol of women" facing off against The Bull.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular