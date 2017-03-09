Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Romans' Numeral

Happy birthday, bull run!

The market turns 8 years old. It's the second longest and third strongest in history. Since March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 is up a 250%, and $1,000 invested at the bottom would be worth $3,500 now. So how far will this bull run?

