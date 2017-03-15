Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Romans' Numeral

Why the Fed hiked interest rates again

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again as the economy gains speed. CNNMoney's Christine Romans explains why the Fed had to act, and what it means for your wallet.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular