Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Growing India

Most diamonds in the world are cut here

India's diamond industry accounts for 14 out of every 15 diamonds polished globally. CNNMoney takes you inside Kiran Gems, the world's largest manufacturer of diamonds.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular