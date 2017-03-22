Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Patricia Arquette: My sister was a 'champion for transgender rights'

Academy award winning actress and activist Patricia Arquette opens up to CNN's Poppy Harlow about her sister, Alexis Arquette, an actress and transgender activist. "Alexis knew that she was kicking a door open," Arquette says.

