Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trumponomics

Spicer: 'Tremendous support' in House for AHA

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is "optimistic" after members of the House Freedom Caucus endorsed the health care bill.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular