Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

United draws Twitter ire over dress code

After "girls in leggings" were not allowed to board a flight, United Airlines faces backlash over its employee perk dress code.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular