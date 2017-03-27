Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Meet the woman on a crusade to end global hunger

Ertharin Cousin, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow about her mission to end hunger, which is a major cause of global instability.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular