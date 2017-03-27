Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Trumponomics

What you need to know about Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner is President Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser who plays a big role in the Trump administration.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular