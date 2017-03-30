Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

North Carolina lawmakers reach deal to repeal 'bathroom bill'

North Carolina lawmakers will vote on a bill to repeal the state's controversial transgender bathroom bill -- but LGBT activists say the deal does not go far enough. CNN's Dave Briggs reports.

